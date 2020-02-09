|
|
Juanita Shell passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born on February 17, 1932 to the late Joseph T. and Laura Seymour Dolan and was preceded in death by her husband, Norman G. Shell; six brothers; and two sisters. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. She is survived by a devoted son, Steven E. Jeter and his wife, Connie; granddaughter, Alison Jeter Henshaw; great-grandson, Sam Henshaw; and devoted brother-in-law, Bookie Shell. She is also survived by a sister, Kathy Smith and her husband, Jimmy; brother, Johnny; and multiple nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, Virginia 23805 with Father Danny Cogut officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Highway, South Chesterfield, Virginia 23834. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020