The Final Chapter in God's Book of Life for our dearly beloved Mrs. Juanita M. Switzer Vaughan, came to a peaceful ending on Friday September 27, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center.
She was the wife of Mark Switzer, beloved mother of two children Winter R. Vaughan and Antonio L. Vaughan, and adored her grandchildren. She was a blessed gift from God born to Essie Vaughan and the late William E. Vaughan on December 13, 1962 in Petersburg Virginia. In addition, Juanita was greeted at Heaven's Gate by her granddaughter Zaniyah S. Vaughan-Singleton.
Juanita received her formal education from the Petersburg Public School System and was a proud member of the Petersburg High School Class of 1981. She was gainfully employed as a CSS Manager at Henrico Doctors' and Johnston-Willis Medical Center until her illness.
Juanita attended Good Shepard Baptist Church and will be truly missed by her dear loving family. We thank God for blessing us with her presence. She touched many hearts and shared many moments with family, friends, and co-workers.
She gave her time, advice and friendship unconditionally. Juanita was a beautiful woman, everywhere she went she would light up the whole room. She always made everyone laugh and smile. She also had an incredible sense of fashion, style and grace. Those memories will live in our hearts and spirits forever. We trust in the assurance of knowing that she is now absent from her body and her soul is now with the Lord.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Mark Switzer; beautiful daughter, Winter Vaughan and handsome son, Antonio Vaughan; stepchildren, Tiara Houston, Rami Switzer, Caitlin Switzer, Whitney Switzer, and Danielle Switzer. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Zykia Vaughan, Trevante Vaughan-Singleton, Zaniyah Vaughan-Singleton, Quan Vaughan, Caleak Vaughan, and Shawndra Vaughan; five siblings, Kenneth Vaughan, Ronnie Vaughan, Keith Vaughan, Brenda Vaughan-Stephens and Steven Vaughan; brothers-in-law, Wilbert Taylor and Steven Switzer god-children, Brittini, Jazzmine and Christine Black; nieces, Sonya Vaughan, Tamika Uzzle, Chanell Ebert, Danielle Vaughan, Kailey Vaughan and Lauren Vaughan; nephews, Ryan, Michael, Devan, Malik and Jaden Vaughan; best friend, Jacqueline Black; devoted friends, Anthony Scott and Joyce Dabney
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
