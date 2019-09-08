|
Ms. Judith Annette Jones, 56, of 2754 Forrest Hills Road, Petersburg , Virginia , departed this life Thursday September 5, 2019 at the Southside Regional Medical Center.
She was born October 2, 1962 to Sadie L. Parham, and the late Charles Percy Parham. At an early age she confessed Christ and joined the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, DeWitt Virginia.
Judy loved life, and enjoyed family and friends. She enjoyed music, dancing and entertaining family. She will be missed by those who loved her dearly.
She leaves to cherish her devoted mother, Sadie L. Parham Gholson (James); four siblings , Rene L. Jones, Marietta Y. Parham, Camilla J. Ampy (Troy) and Troy B. Parham: godsisters, Anna Mayfield and Karen Lewis; devoted nieces and nephews, Johnathan, Chelsea (Cornelius) and Chole, Shayne, and Destiny; great nephew , Jayven; aunts and uncles , Marian Ampy (Charles), Preston Jones (Gertrude),Leroy Jones (Phyllis), Roxie Jones, Erma Jones, and Maxine Jones; one great nephew; host of cousins whom she loved dearly, too numerous to name, loving and caring friends , to include devoted, Helen Bloomfield "Mrs. Rose" and Phyllis Wyatt, Vida Batts, and Shasta Walker.
Special thanks to the Caregivers, Carolyn Johnson and "Te Te" .
Funeral services for Judith " Judy" Jones will be held 1 pm,Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 16616 Glebe Rd., DeWitt, VA., Rev. Gerald Brandon, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Public viewing will be held on Monday September 9, 2019 from 12-8 pm at the Petersburg Chapel.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St.,Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019