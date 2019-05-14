Home

Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
JUDITH DANIEL EDMONDS Obituary
Judith Daniel Edmonds, 75, of McKenney, VA, died Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born in Lunenburg County, VA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Linwood and Minnie Mayton Daniel. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Lynn Edmonds; a son, Douglas Eldridge Edmonds; a brother, Roy Franklin Daniel; and her very best friend, Louise Daniel. Judith will be remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Herbert Eldridge Edmonds; daughters, Patricia Cornell (Fred) and Carolyn Rice (Tommy); son, James Edmonds (Sandra); 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; her siblings, Mary Ann Yeatts, Lucille Reese, Robert L. Daniel, Jr., Donna Kay Russ, and Bubba Daniel; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Asbury Memorial Cemetery, McKenney, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805 or the , 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 14 to May 15, 2019
