E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Memorial service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Point Church
10500 Newbys Bridge Road
Chesterfield, VA
View Map
JUDITH M. LEWIS


JUDITH M. LEWIS
JUDITH M. LEWIS Obituary
Judith M. Lewis, 77, of Colonial Heights passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. Born on November 21, 1941, in West Virginia, she was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur T. and Opal Cunningham Webb; and two sisters, Nancy Douglas and Hattie Ridgeway.
Judy is survived by her loving husband, Pete; daughter, Mina Snead (Byron); son, Rick Killingsworth (Pam); one sister, Mary Gress (Jim) of Letart, West Virginia and sister-in-law, Cecile Lewis Pierson (George). She leaves behind the favorite part of her life, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Hope Point Church, 10500 Newbys Bridge Road, Chesterfield, Virginia 23832. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Flowers are welcome and may be sent to the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 4 to May 5, 2019
