Judy Cherie Wray Lewis, 70, of Sutherland, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nell Ellis; and son, John Lewis.
She is survived by her daughters, Dana Lewis, and Shannon Gainey (Tim); grandchildren, Ben Gibbs, Megan Gibbs, Matthew Gibbs (Rachel), Caleb Gibbs, Brandon Lewis, Cameron Lewis, Timothy Gainey, and John Lee Gainey; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rhonda Tura (Bob), Tammy Hilbert (Randy), and Rudy Waller (Beth); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Blandford Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
