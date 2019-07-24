Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
JUDY C.W. LEWIS

JUDY C.W. LEWIS Obituary
Judy Cherie Wray Lewis, 70, of Sutherland, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nell Ellis; and son, John Lewis.
She is survived by her daughters, Dana Lewis, and Shannon Gainey (Tim); grandchildren, Ben Gibbs, Megan Gibbs, Matthew Gibbs (Rachel), Caleb Gibbs, Brandon Lewis, Cameron Lewis, Timothy Gainey, and John Lee Gainey; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rhonda Tura (Bob), Tammy Hilbert (Randy), and Rudy Waller (Beth); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Blandford Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 24 to July 25, 2019
