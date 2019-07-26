|
Julia Ann Leys, 79, of Petersburg, VA, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Born in Petersburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late George and Frances Williams Wolfrey, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Leys.
Mrs. Leys was a member of Calvary's Love Ministries Church in Hopewell, VA. She was a devout Christian, and loved to tell people about her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She worked for many years at NVU Hair Studio in Chester. She will be remembered by her family as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
Mrs. Leys is survived by her children, Kimberly Shearin and husband Rocky, Kelly Olazabal and husband Jorge and Brian Leys and wife Beth; six grandchildren, Ashley Goulder, Brittany Shearin, Hunter Leys, Brylee Leys, Cierra and Dylan Sykes; a great-grandson, Wyatt Garner; a sister, Grace Young and husband John; a niece, Melissa Newcomb and husband Reggie and their son Caleb.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Calvary's Love Ministries, 118 S. 11th Ave., Hopewell, VA 23860. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. A committal service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, VA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Love Ministries to support their mission work, or to in memory of Julia Leys. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 26 to July 27, 2019