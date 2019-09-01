|
I've come this far by Faith …... Leaning and depending on the Lord
Trusting in His Holy Word …. He NEVER failed me yet
Oh! Oh! Oh! …. Oh! Oh! Oh!
I can't turn around … I 've come this far by Faith!
God's Divine Will has once again been manifested in our lives. He has summoned His faithful and beloved servant of 88 blessed years on earth, Mrs. Julia Alfreda Goode Cole to eternal life. On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, she departed this life at her residence on Virginia Avenue in Petersburg, Virginia. Her beloved home was always a safe haven of love and security whose doors opened with ""Welcome Hinges"".
Julia was lovingly referred to as ""Sis"". She was blessed with the distinct honor of being the Matriarch and Beloved Queen of her family, having witnessed four generations of family love and untiring devotion. Julia was a gift from God born to the late Willie Allen and Julia Matthews on February 9, 1931. In addition to her parents, she was greeted at Heaven's Gates by her husband, Horace Cole; two daughters, Mary Watson and Mattie Morgan; two sons, James Cole and Mark Cole; two grandsons, Darin Cole and Twin Baby Alexander Williams; and three sisters, Alice Fisher, Catherine Goode and Mattie Goode.
Although she received a limited formal education she was blessed with an unlimited education in the school of life and a keen sense of ""mother wit"". From the union of Julia and her husband Horace they were blessed with 6 loving children, (Mattie, Mary, James, Mark, Francine, and Leroy). She was a loving, faithful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who nurtured and provided for her family. With meager wages, she was blessed to provide for her immediate family as well as her extended family, friends, and community. They were all recipients of her kindness and generosity.
Julia was a blessing to her community as a founding member of the Delectable Heights Reunion Committee and The Mahalia Trent Lodge #29. She was employed for over 60 years and retired from Petersburg Home for Ladies. After retirement, due to her strong work ethics she decided to return to Petersburg Home for Ladies to work part-time.
For 71 blessed years, Julia was faithful to her walk with the Master as a devoted member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church. Her service included the Senior Choir, Hospitality Ministry, Senior Ministry and the Pastor's Aide Ministry.
Our beloved mother and grandmother, was a quiet woman but yet spoke loudly when providing wisdom, faith and her testimony concerning how God had blessed her throughout her entire life! She was a phenomenal cook who prepared a hot, home cooked meal each night for her family. She would often reply ""I GOT THE FAITH"" as a testimony to her steadfast belief in God! Truly her life demonstrated patience, perseverance and now ultimate Perfect Peace! To God Be The Glory for blessing our family with such an extraordinary and quintessential woman of faith and humility.
Julia has left an indelible legacy in the hearts and minds of her loving family, to include her daughter and son, Francine and Leroy Cole; seventeen grandchildren, among them devoted Marquette Cole, Deirdre Watson, Keith Morgan, Kevin Morgan, Teobie Anderson, and Rev. Alexander Williams; thirty great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; four children in love, Alma Walker, Joseph Parham, Richard Mabry, and Sheila Pitchford; a special cousin, Scarlette Hunley; four friends, Lady Roberts, Shirley Bird, Mary Phillips, Patricia Crenshaw; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family, The Brooks Family, Blakes Family, Pitchford Family, Byrd Family, Phillips Family, and the Heights Community.
Funeral services for Julia Cole will be held 12 noon, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Rd., Petersburg, VA 23805, pastor, Bishop Jeffrey Reaves, eulogizing, Rev. Alexander Williams, officiating.
Public viewing will be held at the Petersburg Chapel on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 10-8 pm.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff - Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Sept. 1, 2019