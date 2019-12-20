|
|
Our beloved, Mrs. Julia Baugh Berry of 8030 Baugh Lane, South Chesterfield, VA, made her transition to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the home where she grew up as a child, surrounded by her family.
Julia was Born February 14, 1956, to the late Henry and Christine Baugh. Julia was a long-time resident of Washington DC, before relocating back to the homeplace known as "the farmhouse." Julia was affectionately known by family and friends as "Babydoll." She was a dedicated life, health, and recovery sponsor, providing many years of strength-based support to others.
Julia enjoyed cooking, helping others, feeding the kittens and farm animals. She engaging in church services with her grandchildren. Julia also volunteered at Petersburg Food Bank and Angels Daycare, where her granddaughters attended.
Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Tyrone Berry; parents, Henry and Christine Baugh; brothers, John Baugh and Gilbert Baugh; and special friend, Gwen Carroll.
Left to cherish her memories: her devoted daughter, Cherokee King; son, Tavaris Quander; four grandchildren, Serenity and Khenidy Mason, Omari Quander and Savion Quander; fiancé, John Niles; sisters, Ernestine Goode Webb (William), Eunice Baugh, Christine Barber, Christabelle Goode, Alfreda McMurren, and Ethel Baugh; caring brothers, Edward Baugh, Robert Baugh (Ruth), Aaron Baugh (Wanda), and Junius Baugh; a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, devoted Lisa Johnson, Latanya Goode, and Christal Baugh; devoted nephews, Dwaine Goode (Marsha), Vernon Baugh (Romanda), Gregory Baugh, Kemp Baugh and Damount Evans; other nieces and nephews, Twanda Abraham (Louis), Anica Baugh, Sherie Dixon, Montique Baugh Ennis-Lewis (Torrance), Olisa Hosley (Tobias), Tonya Taylor, Terry Woodson, Shedrick Barber (Mary), Troy Barber (Iretha), Felix Baugh, Devin Dixon, Alphonso Goode, Ralph Goode (Dorothy), Robert Goode, Jamie Jefferson Lamont Simms (Amy) and Latney Webb (Marisa); cousins and friends, Rose Baugh and Family, Dorothy Bland and Family, Mildred Crawley and Family, Jean Mabrey and Family, Ernest Jones, and Johnnie Jones; special close friends, Juanita Payton-Wiggleton, Felicia Cook, and Dyson Carroll (Papa).
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Union Grove Baptist Church, 19111 Church Road, South Chesterfield, VA, the Rev. Dr. William E. Johnson III, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Hill-Baugh Family Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019