J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
JULIA MITCHELL
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
1021 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA
JULIA MAE MITCHELL

JULIA MAE MITCHELL Obituary
Mrs. Julia Mae Mitchell, 90, of 1211 Hilton Place, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on October 20, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA.
Julia affectionately known as "Judy," was born on May 14, 1929, in Orangeburg, SC. She attended Washington Irving High School in New York. Julia was employed as a doll machinist and orthopedic shoe technician.
She later moved to Virginia, where she united with the Metropolitan Baptist Church on Halifax Street. She enjoyed sewing and cooking. She also enjoyed nature, plants and animals of all kind.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilber Mitchell, and her daughter, Denise Mitchell (who died at 8 months).
Julia leaves to cherish her memory: four children, Stanley Mitchell and Linda Mitchell, both of Petersburg, VA, Douglas Mitchell and Gwendolyn Mitchell (also known as Kristyle Eason), both of New York; grandchildren, Monique Mitchell of New York, Crystal Neverson-Sheldon of Petersburg, VA, Dominique Mitchell of New York, and Queentasia Mitchell of Petersburg; great grandchildren, Destiny Riley, Briana Mitchell, Leana Gavin Kamora Neverson and Jane Neverson, all of Petersburg, VA; great-great grandchild, Icesis Neverson-Atakalu; sister, Betty Cobbs of Baltimore, MD; brothers, William Snell, Sr. of California, Tyrone Snell of Baltimore, MD, and Franklin Snell of West Virginia; uncle, Freddie Williams of New York; a devoted son-in-law, Preston Neverson and like a son-in-law, Kevin Gavin; grandson-in-law, Joe Sheldon; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1021 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Lamont A. Hobbs, Pastor. The interment in the Evergreen Cemetery, New York.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
