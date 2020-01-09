|
|
Mrs. Julia Williams Massey, 101, received her celebrated and magnificent Angel Wings early January 2, 2020, at her residence in Petersburg, Virginia. She was born on September 17, 1918, in Columbus, Georgia, and reared by her late parents, Della and Charlie Williams. She is now reunited in Heaven with her loving husband, Walter, as well as daughters, "BB" and Denise.
Mrs. Massey had several names from numerous people including: "Mommy, Mom, Ma, Nanny, Grandma, Momma Massey, MaMa Massey, Ma Massey, Mrs. Julia, Grandmommy, Den Mother, Queen" and the list goes on! She was a devoted wife, super mom of eight children, and literally speaking, a worldwide mother and friend. Mrs. Massey enjoyed various activities such as: bowling and bingo, was a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars, and spent much of her free time feeding those in need. She consistently praised God for giving her a chance to serve others and was extremely appreciative of the Mount Olivet Baptist Church Family for giving her the platform to do so. Mrs. Massey faithfully served as a Deaconess and was very instrumental in the Kitchen Ministry. As a mother, she made sure her children and their friends knew JESUS! She was a strong advocate for Church, Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, community service, and higher education. She consistently used her influence and faith to help others reach their full potential and encouraged everyone around her to succeed. Mrs. Massey would babysit for parents working hard to provide for their families (ANYTIME). She served the Cub Scouts as a Den Mother providing leadership to young men and mentored young women every chance she got. Mrs. Massey would give food, drinks, or clothes to anyone in need because she fully understood and lived by the scripture stating "As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith." (Galatians 6:10) She would send care packages of goodies to soldiers stationed in places like Vietnam and Korea, which is why she was known as, "Mom Massey" to many who had never even met her in person.
On numerous occasions, Mrs. Massey adopted both young couples and single parents when they moved into the neighborhood to help them with their day to day needs. Down to her last waking moment, she smiled her beautiful smile to everyone she saw. Without a doubt, Julia Massey embodied Proverbs 31:10-31 and we believe she would say, "God has smiled on me, He has set me free!" Her favorite scripture was Psalm 23 and it gave her strength, courage, and eternal peace knowing that the Lord was her Shepherd and that He made sure she wanted for nothing during this life.
Mrs. Massey resided over 75 years at her residence in Petersburg after moving here from Georgia. She was married to Deacon/MSgt Walter Massey, Sr. (deceased) and they had eight children from their union. She loved being with her family, numerous friends, and leaves behind to cherish her memory; children: Walter Massey, Jr. (Yvonne-deceased), Delores Massey Thomas, Rev. Lawrence K. Massey, Sr. (Loretta), Ella J. Massey (deceased) a.k.a. "BB," Barbara Ruth Massey Powell (Ronald), Denise L. Massey Hussein (deceased), Michael J. Massey, and Curtis T. Massey; grandchildren: Kevin C. Massey (Summer), Shahid Shabazz (Linda), Tangee' Massey Jones (Markelle), Shawnta Brent (Rick), Erik Thomas (Tameka), Cedric P. Stewart (Tiffany), LTC Lawrence K. Massey, Jr. (Mallory), Deon Stewart (Kenya), Deonka Stewart Euill (John), Monica J. Massey, Felicia Powell (deceased) and Adrienne Powell; great grandchildren: Christian D. Massey, Ali Shabazz, Laisha Bowen, Zekiah Jones, Micah Jones, Genesis Jones, Isaiah Massey, Aaliyah Stewart, Erika Thomas, Nayla Brent, Tristan C. Adams, Isabella Penkala, Aubrey Thomas, Elliott Euill, Nina Euill, Lenox C. Stewart, Savannah R. Massey, Ariana N. Massey; and, one great-great-granddaughter, Aamira Shabazz.
The family greatly appreciates all the friends and caregivers who visited and took care of Mrs. Massey to include: Mary Peterson, Barbara Edwards, Sue Graves, Jean Graves Branch, Debra Knight, Michele Bates, Dorothy Lewis, Katherine Kemp, Priscilla Carter, Denise Dabney, Gerlene Campbell, and the list goes on. If you did not see your name, you are recorded in our hearts and the family offers you sincere thanks and gratitude! A special thank you, to her son, primary caregiver, our brother, Michael, for his never-ending devotional loving care of our mother throughout her journey to be with Jesus.
A Homegoing Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Ave., Petersburg, VA. Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, pastor, will eulogize. Interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA. There will be a family visitation Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA (804) 732-7841. Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., funeral director.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020