Mr. Julian Emmanuel Sharpe, 39, of Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Julian affectionately known as "Sonny, Jay, or Red", was born December 1, 1981 in Petersburg, VA, to Carmen Sharpe-Edmonds and Julian E. Brown III.
Julian graduated with Petersburg High School, Class of 1999. He also attended John Tyler Community College in Chester, VA. Julian was a member of Greater Faith A. M. E. Zion Church as a child. He was an animal lover. He had a passion for good food, and he was a master on the grill. He also loved to shop and look fashionably good.
Julian was preceded in death by his sister, Kimberly M. Edmonds; paternal grandmother, Annie Mae Brown; great grandmother, Beatrice H. Smith; uncles, Walter Love and Richard Hill; great uncle, Charles Ferguson; cousins, Theodore E. "Man" Jones and Janice S. Jones.
Julian leaves to cherish his memories: fiancée, Porsché D. Leadbetter; children, Jaylen R. Sharpe, Jamico D. Peterson, and Autumn K. Sharpe; step-children, Heaven N. Beverly and Patricia A. Leadbetter; mother, Carmen Sharpe-Edmonds (Samuel); father, Julian E. Brown III (Thelma); grandparents, Robert and Helen Sharpe and Julian E. Brown, Jr.; sister, Nicole Brown; brothers, Nigel Brown; step-sister, Erica Edmonds and Tiffany Edmonds; god-brothers, Anthony R. Jones and Jonathan A. Baker; additional sisters and brothers, Antonio Simmons, Shaunda Simmons, Jovan Simmons, Phil Herman (Shariris), Paul Herman, J. B. Herman, Melvin Williams, Lamont Smith, Rajohn Willis, Rayshawn, Michael Willis, Shanice Willis, Chris Harris, Derric Sally, Lionel Johnson, Keon Mountcastle, Greg Hall, J. R. Makell, and Maurice Hunter; aunts, Valarie Brown (like a second mother), Janice Love, Kimberly Miller, Petra Monroe and Yolanda "Red" Hall; uncle, Joseph Brown; great aunts, Lillian A. Hill and Emma Ferguson; great uncle, Walter Brown (Mary); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 5:00 P.M., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M., Friday, August 28, 2020 at the funeral establishment.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.