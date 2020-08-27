1/1
JULIAN EMMANUEL SHARPE
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JULIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Julian Emmanuel Sharpe, 39, of Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Julian affectionately known as "Sonny, Jay, or Red", was born December 1, 1981 in Petersburg, VA, to Carmen Sharpe-Edmonds and Julian E. Brown III.

Julian graduated with Petersburg High School, Class of 1999. He also attended John Tyler Community College in Chester, VA. Julian was a member of Greater Faith A. M. E. Zion Church as a child. He was an animal lover. He had a passion for good food, and he was a master on the grill. He also loved to shop and look fashionably good.

Julian was preceded in death by his sister, Kimberly M. Edmonds; paternal grandmother, Annie Mae Brown; great grandmother, Beatrice H. Smith; uncles, Walter Love and Richard Hill; great uncle, Charles Ferguson; cousins, Theodore E. "Man" Jones and Janice S. Jones.

Julian leaves to cherish his memories: fiancée, Porsché D. Leadbetter; children, Jaylen R. Sharpe, Jamico D. Peterson, and Autumn K. Sharpe; step-children, Heaven N. Beverly and Patricia A. Leadbetter; mother, Carmen Sharpe-Edmonds (Samuel); father, Julian E. Brown III (Thelma); grandparents, Robert and Helen Sharpe and Julian E. Brown, Jr.; sister, Nicole Brown; brothers, Nigel Brown; step-sister, Erica Edmonds and Tiffany Edmonds; god-brothers, Anthony R. Jones and Jonathan A. Baker; additional sisters and brothers, Antonio Simmons, Shaunda Simmons, Jovan Simmons, Phil Herman (Shariris), Paul Herman, J. B. Herman, Melvin Williams, Lamont Smith, Rajohn Willis, Rayshawn, Michael Willis, Shanice Willis, Chris Harris, Derric Sally, Lionel Johnson, Keon Mountcastle, Greg Hall, J. R. Makell, and Maurice Hunter; aunts, Valarie Brown (like a second mother), Janice Love, Kimberly Miller, Petra Monroe and Yolanda "Red" Hall; uncle, Joseph Brown; great aunts, Lillian A. Hill and Emma Ferguson; great uncle, Walter Brown (Mary); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 5:00 P.M., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M., Friday, August 28, 2020 at the funeral establishment.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
05:30 - 06:30 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Service
05:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
August 26, 2020
To Carmen and Family,
You all are in my prayers during this difficult time. With deepest sympathy, your classmate, PHS class of 1980.
Rev Allison Bland Tucker
Rev Allison Bland Tucker
August 26, 2020
To Carmen and the entire family, words can’t express how my heart aches for you.
Mable Farris
August 26, 2020
Condolences
Hill
August 26, 2020
Carmen, I've been thinking of you and also praying. I havent seen Sonny since he was around 6 maybe older. In fact, I thought his name was Sonny. May he rest peacefully, and may you find strength. I'm here. Just know that!!!
Carla Granderson-Spicer
Friend
August 25, 2020
I love you my cousin Julian sharpe (sonny) and I miss you so much. Can’t believe you’re gone. Rest In Peace in Heaven ❤
Henrietta (Penny) Bland
August 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tyroneda Allen
Friend
August 24, 2020
Tenika Drew
Friend
August 24, 2020
Sonny was a very respectful young man he is with God now
Leona Ellsworth
August 23, 2020
HE WAS A NICE MANNERABLE BOY AND LOVED HIS MOM AND SHE LOVED HIM.
lydia francois
August 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lydia Francois
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved