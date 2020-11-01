Julie Blaha, 76, of Hopewell passed away on Friday October 30, 2020. Born December 19, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Sarah Andrews Hann, and was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Joseph Blaha, Jr. She was a member of the Women of the Moose and always looked forward to Hallmark Christmas programs. Julie was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother, who cherished her time with her family. She is survived by her children, Michelle Blaha, Christine Robertson and husband, Paul, Lori Lively and husband, Dave Clark, Sandy Randolph and husband, Mike; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Maureen Whiffen and husband, John; special niece, Joyce Spain; beloved caretaker, Nicki Thomas; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family members. A memorial mass will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 in St. James Catholic Church, 510 W. Poythress St, Hopewell, VA 23860. Interment will be private. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes and Crematory. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.