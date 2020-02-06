|
Mr. Julius D. Bradley, affectionately known as "JuBaby," departed this life suddenly on January 28, 2020.
Julius received his education in the Chesterfield School System and graduated from Petersburg High School in 2005.
Julius was very kind-hearted and loving. He loved his family and his kids. He and his brothers spent a lot of time together and shared a special bond that can never be broken. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His smile could brighten up a room.
Julius loved dressing from head to toe. He had a style of walk that didn't put a crease in his shoes that was probably inherited from his Uncle Ray Ray. He always kept his tennis shoes clean. He loved playing the lottery, shooting dice, listening to music, and fixing up cars.
Julius was preceded in death by: Lathius Giles (whom he looked up to as a father); grandparents, Raymond Bradley, Jr. and Thomas Julius Jackson; great-grandparents, George and Pinkie Stith.
He is survived by his loving mother, Rhonda G. Bradley; father, James Julius Jackson; children, Teshawn Mason, J'Kwaun Bradley, J'Zairie Bradley, Julius Bradley-McDougal, Juliah Bradley, Julani, Jusiah, and Jasire; brothers, Lathius Bradley (Sherae), Rashaun Bradley (Sierra), and Raheem Bradley (Cierra); grandparents, Brenda Bradley and Gloria Almonia Martin; aunts, Dana Bradley, Tonya Jackson, Elaine Banks (Joseph), and Wanda Adoniamedina; uncles, Raymond Bradley III, Jermaine Bradley (Shelley), Leon Jackson (Tonya) and Steven Jackson; great aunts, Thelma Keys and Madelline Pettaway; great uncle, Walter Roach (Carolyn); grandchild, Ja'Noi Bradley; niece, R'hauna Bradley-McDaniel; nephews, Lathius Bradley, Kavon Bradley, and R'haun Bradley-McDaniel; great aunt, Joan Goode; great uncles, Chico Bradley (Loretta), Sylvester Bradley (Hazel), and Robert Bradley (Bonita); devoted extended families, The Goode and Jefferson families; devoted cousins, Shakita Goode (more like a sister), Tyrell Fields (more like a brother), Kimberly Goode (more like an aunt), and Anthony "Tony" Goode (more like an uncle); A very special and devoted friend, Vansheika Stewart; devoted friends, Aaron Clanton (more like a brother), Kimber Robinson (more like a mother), Adrian Edmonds (more like a son), Tonya Williams, Collis Hunter, Aaron Heath, Mario Roach, Jeremy Jordan, and Sandrell Short; host of other family members and friends too numerous to mention.
Celebration of Life service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., 23803. Rev. Alexander Williams, eulogist. Interment will follow at Brown Family Cemetery, Chesterfield, VA. Public viewing will be 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., 23803 (804) 732-7841. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., funeral director. Please submit online condolences to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020