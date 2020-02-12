Home

JUNE JEFFERSON BLAND


1930 - 2020
JUNE JEFFERSON BLAND Obituary
June Jefferson Bland, 89, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020, at Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Richmond, Va. She was the daughter of the late George Washington Jefferson and Lillian Ercelle Jefferson; and was preceded in death by her son, John Whitley Bland; husband, James Vernard Bland Jr.; and brother, James Durwood Jefferson. Mrs. Bland is survived by two sons, James Vernard Bland III (Sue), Jeffrey Alan Bland (Cindy); two daughters, Linda S. Staton (Gordon), Sharon B. Heiberg; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Jefferson. Mrs. Bland was a member of Ivey Memorial Methodist Church, where she was a choir member and soloist, and served as both Cub Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader. While caring for five children, Mrs. Bland worked as a secretary and payroll clerk, including her last employment with RJ Beasley Construction Company in Petersburg. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and caregiver to many throughout her life. Her talents as a wonderful cook and baker were enjoyed by many. In spite of suffering in her final years, Mrs. Bland continued to show love and kindness to her many caregivers. She will be greatly missed by all. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Central, 3801Augusta Avenue, Richmond, VA 23230, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14, at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the (www.alz.org/ grva). Condolences may be registered at www.blileys.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
