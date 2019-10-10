Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
West Hopewell Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JUNE MCCOLLUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUNE SMALLEY MCCOLLUM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUNE SMALLEY MCCOLLUM Obituary
June Smalley McCollum, 78, of Amelia County, VA, died October 7, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Sterling, Connecticut, and raised in Hopewell, VA, she was the daughter of the late David Guy and Grace Augusta Smalley. She was the devoted wife of the late James Patrick McCollum, Sr.; and a sacrificial and devoted mother to 5 children; 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was a servant leader in the medical profession, using her years of experience and extensive nursing skills to train and mentor many others in the field and to minister overseas with medical missions' teams. June's testimony was like that of the Apostle Paul's – "By the grace of God I am what I am" and in this she found compassion for others and strength to endure through her own sufferings. She died trusting in the promised resurrection won by her savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. A well-loved member of Spring Run Presbyterian Church for the last few years of her life, June also enjoyed rich relationships from her years of service and worship with the body of Christ at West Hopewell Presbyterian Church.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at West Hopewell Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missions Fund at Spring Run Presbyterian Church, 6601 Woodlake Village Parkway, Midlothian VA 23112. J.T. Morriss & Son of Hopewell is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
Download Now