June Smalley McCollum, 78, of Amelia County, VA, died October 7, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Sterling, Connecticut, and raised in Hopewell, VA, she was the daughter of the late David Guy and Grace Augusta Smalley. She was the devoted wife of the late James Patrick McCollum, Sr.; and a sacrificial and devoted mother to 5 children; 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was a servant leader in the medical profession, using her years of experience and extensive nursing skills to train and mentor many others in the field and to minister overseas with medical missions' teams. June's testimony was like that of the Apostle Paul's – "By the grace of God I am what I am" and in this she found compassion for others and strength to endure through her own sufferings. She died trusting in the promised resurrection won by her savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. A well-loved member of Spring Run Presbyterian Church for the last few years of her life, June also enjoyed rich relationships from her years of service and worship with the body of Christ at West Hopewell Presbyterian Church.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at West Hopewell Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missions Fund at Spring Run Presbyterian Church, 6601 Woodlake Village Parkway, Midlothian VA 23112. J.T. Morriss & Son of Hopewell is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019