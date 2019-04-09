|
|
June ""Sonny"" Wayne Crumpler, 69, of Dinwiddie, passed away on April 6, 2019. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, June and Marian Crumpler, and a brother, David Crumpler. He is survived by his son, Aaron Jason Wayne Crumpler; girlfriend, Cynthia Love Bridgeman; sisters, Barbara and Jewel; and many nieces and nephews.
Sonny was born in Petersburg, Virginia June 3rd, 1949. In 1954 his family moved to 15320 Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie, VA to farm tobacco. After graduating high school, at age 19 Sonny was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. Completing basic training and graduating flight school in the Army, Sonny served with distinction as a ""Huey"" helicopter pilot, flying missions in Vietnam combat zones from 1968 to 1971. Honorably discharged from the Army as a Warrant Officer, Sonny briefly pursued a bachelor's degree in criminal justice at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, but was called away from the completion of his studies to help with the family business of growing tobacco. Sonny met his future wife, Nancy Graddy, while attending VCU. After marriage in Dinwiddie during 1981, Sonny went on to attend the apprenticeship program at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard where he graduated his apprenticeship as salutatorian of his class as an electronics technician. He then went on to work for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard and eventually the Department of Defense's Atlantic Fleet Technical Support Group as a combat systems technician specializing in flat panel radar arrays on U.S. Navy ""Aegis"" Destroyers. His only child Aaron was born in 1986. Sonny retired from his career in 2004, moving back to the family farm in Dinwiddie. He has been a frequent participant in local civic affairs in his retirement, promoting the responsible stewardship of the county's financial resources. Fascinated with the conflict and artifacts from our nation's civil war, Sonny pursued a lifelong passion hunting for relics and re-enacting skirmishes with friends around the countless battlefields of Virginia. For recreation Sonny frequently enjoyed boating in the Chesapeake, fresh and saltwater fishing, and whitetail deer hunting. In addition Sonny had many craft based hobbies which included woodworking, antique restoration, flying RC planes, tying custom flies, among many others. Sonny was blessed with a brilliant technical mind and sense of industry and was able to solve nearly any practical mechanical or electrical problem presented to him. He frequently used his gift to help his neighbors, friends, and family with household issues and as a result was frequently sought out for troubleshooting advice. A tinkerer by nature, Sonny always needed to have a challenging problem to solve to keep his mind busy.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 10th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Rd., Petersburg, VA 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019