Mrs. Jurasha Grover Miller died at the age of 103, on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Battlefield Park Healthcare Center. She was a native of Woodville, Mississippi, but spent the majority of her life in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was married to Mr. Ernest Lee Joseph until his death in 1978. She later married Mr. Simuel Lee Miller, Jr.; this union lasted until his death in 1996.
Her work experience included having served as a secretary at Xavier University and also at an insurance company. She was a member in good standing at the historic St. Peter A. M. E. Church, where she actively served in various capacities, including Secretary. She was also active in various organizations, including the Order of the Eastern Star, the Order of the Golden Circle, and the 1935 Alumni Class of John McDonough #35 High School.
She relocated to Petersburg, Virginia in 2005. She subsequently became a member of Gillfield Baptist Church where she served on the Greeters Ministry.
Mrs. Miller's survivors include her sister, Mrs. Maggie Grover Haughton of Petersburg; two step-nephews, Mr. Harold J. Haughton, Sr. (Ethel) of Petersburg, and Mr. James R. Haughton (Charlean) of San Antonio, Texas; and step-niece, Ms. Deidre Miller of Chicago, Illinois.
The family greatly appreciates the care and attention that she received from the staff at Battlefield Park Healthcare Center. The family also appreciates the professional services provided by the staff of the J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
The entombment service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans, Louisiana, the Rev. Russell A. Obee, Sr. of St. Peter A. M. E. Church officiating.
J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com and D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, New Orleans, LA.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
