Justice Cimone Lee Branch, 23, passed away on June 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital due to pregnancy complications. Her fiancé, Jerad Dalton Jackson and son Jariyah are left to carry on her memory.



Justice was born in Petersburg, VA on April 24, 1997 and grew up in Matoaca, VA. She was the daughter of Latrelle Branch-Goodwyn and Frankie Wilkins, Jr. Justice was a student with the Chesterfield County Public Schools System and was a proud graduate of the Matoaca High School Class of 2015. She was passionate about the music program and a vital member of the Matoaca Marching Band. Justice was admired and loved by countless individuals who crossed paths with her.



Besides her parents, Justice leaves her grandparents, Ernest Lee Demps (Carolyn) and Judy A. Branch (Reginald Waller), her 4 siblings, her devoted best friend, Tekarah "TK" Stewart, several Godparents, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends to cherish her memory.



Visitation will begin on Thursday after 2:00 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA.



Justice will be laid to rest on June 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in a Graveside Service at the Lively Community Cemetery, Chester, VA. The Minister Ernest Lee Demps will be the eulogist.

