Justin Ray Dunford, 28, of Dinwiddie, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Mary Poling; and grandmother, Hazel Watkins.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Huskey Dunford; mother, Sharon Dunford and Patrick Andrews; aunts, Karen Dunford-Scott, Kimberly West, and Rebecca Stoker; uncle, Thomas Goodwin; and numerous other extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September, 15, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019