Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
JUSTIN RAY DUNFORD

JUSTIN RAY DUNFORD Obituary
Justin Ray Dunford, 28, of Dinwiddie, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Mary Poling; and grandmother, Hazel Watkins.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Huskey Dunford; mother, Sharon Dunford and Patrick Andrews; aunts, Karen Dunford-Scott, Kimberly West, and Rebecca Stoker; uncle, Thomas Goodwin; and numerous other extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September, 15, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
