Mrs. Justine Elizabeth Taylor Turner also known as "Sweet Jessie," 60, entered into her heavenly home on Friday, December 13, 2019, at VCU/MCV Medical Center, Richmond, VA.
Justine was born on May 10, 1959, to the late Annie E. Taylor Jackson and Warren Jackson, Jr. of Waverly, VA. Justine was a graduate of the Class of 1978, Sussex Central High School. Justine was part of the Lady Tigers Softball and Track Team.
She spent most of her early years living in Landover, MD. She later returned back to Virginia, where she lived the rest of her days. Justine was employed with International Paper, Inc. in Waverly, VA, and Titmus in Petersburg, VA.
Justine decided to go back to school and receives her Associate Degree in Teacher's Aide/Paraprofessional from John Tyler Community College in 2006. She was a dedicated Teacher's Aide with Sussex County Public Schools for over 20 years.
She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Waverly, where she served on the usher's board, missionary board and as choir director.
Justine was preceded in death by her son, O'Ryan Greenhill; grandchildren, La'More and Nasir Greenhill; mother, Annie E. Taylor Jackson; brother, Warren Taylor; paternal grandparents, Annie Bell Taylor and Obie Tylor, Sr.; seven uncles and one devoted James Taylor, and five aunts.
Justine leaves to cherish her memory: her husband of 24 years, Ernest L. Turner; devoted son, La'Morris V. Greenhill; devoted grandson, La'Morris C. Greenhill; two step-daughters, Danielle T. Gholson (Thomas) of Prince George, VA and Jayla Turner of Smithfield, VA; one stepson, Sean R. Turner of Sherman Oaks, CA; five step-grandchildren, Delilah Ingram, Lana Turner, Destiny Stephenson, Jamie Harris, and Tyrique Gholson; father, Warren Jackson, Jr.; two sister, Anita Jackson and Jennifer Jones (Roger) both of Waverly, VA; five nieces, devoted Kaneka Jackson, Shaneka and Quaneka Jackson all of Waverly , VA, Shauna Jones of Norcross, GA, and Christina Ellis of Richmond, VA; one nephew, Roderick Jones of Raleigh, NC; six great nieces and six great nephews; four brothers-in-law, Leroy (Janice), Edward (Yvonne), Wilbert (Sheila) and Joseph Turner; three sisters-in-law, Adriene Turner, Mearl Boone, and Freddie Wiggins Turner; two aunts, Vivian Green and Alice Butts (Richard) all of Waverly; two uncles, Walter Jackson (Laverne) and Leroy Greene (Lisa) both of Texas; a host of devoted cousins and friends.
A special thanks to the Sussex County School Board, the doctors and staff of VCU/MCV Medical Center Critical Care Unit, devoted friends, Angela Luster, Audrey Winfield, tony Williams, Audrey Riddle, Janice Johnson, Carolyn White, Jennifer Sellers, Ariel Bulls and Marsha Granderson, devoted aunt, Emma P. Taylor and the First Baptist Church Family.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Sussex Central High School, 21394 Sussex Drive, Sussex, VA, the Rev. Dr. Bridget Wilson, Pastor of First Baptist Church, Waverly, VA. The interment to follow at First Baptist Church Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019