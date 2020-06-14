JUSTINE HARRIS
Mrs. Justine Harris, 71, 525 S. Adams Street, Petersburg, departed this life Friday, June 12, 2020 at her residence.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. For more information, please contact us at (804) 732-7841.

Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
