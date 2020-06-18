"Well Done Thy Good and Faithful Servant." Justine P. "Tina" Harris, a long time Petersburg resident was called from labor to reward on Friday, June 12, 2020 at her residence.
She was predeceased by her mother, Ada Simmons; brothers, Calvert "Cal," Arthur "Papoose" Simmons; and her husband, Benjamin "BA" Harris, Sr.
Tina leaves to cherish her precious memories four sons, Bennie, Alton, James (Tara), Michael and her adopted son, Joseph Bugg (Tabitha); grandchildren, whom she adored, Patrice "KiKi," LaJuan, Jamie Michael "MJ" Jr., Velita, Cheneakqua, Markease, Jevon, Zaniyah, Travis, Derrick, Victoria, Ky'Marion and Christian; daughter-in-law, Bernadette W. Hite; cousins, Willard Skinner, Dorothy Taylor, and Lateema Washington; and a devoted nephew, Mark Pegram; and a host of other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Ma was always the neighborhood mother wherever she lived. Her love extended for special family and friends that included Lamont "Biggs" Diggs, James "Poodie" Mitchell, The Mallory Family, Tony Cook and Family, Ernest McCray and Family, and Gloria "Ms. Kitty"Harper.
Services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Chapel of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA 23803, Rev. Darrin Hill, Associate Minister, Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA, 23803.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. For more information, please contact us at (804) 732-7841, www.blandfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.