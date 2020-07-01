Or Copy this URL to Share

Kaitlyn Michelle Jarratt, 23, of Prince George, VA, departed this life suddenly along with her mother and her son, Kalob Michael Jarratt on Saturday morning, June 27, 2020 at VCU Medical Center, Richmond, VA.

Services of Celebration and Remembrance are currently pending.The family is being served by the professional staff of Fisher-Hayes Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA (804)324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., Funeral Director.

