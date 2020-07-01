KALOB M. JARRATT
Little Kalob Michael Jarratt departed this life suddenly along with his mother and grandmother on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at VCU Medical Center, Richmond, VA.
Services of Celebration and Remembrance are currently pending.The family is being served by the professional staff of Fisher-Hayes Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA (804)324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., Funeral Director.

Published in The Progress-Index on Jul. 1, 2020.
