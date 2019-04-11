|
Kandy Lee Carter, 60, of Stony Creek died Friday, April 5, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Kandy enjoyed making jewelry, spending time with her grandchildren, and living her life to the fullest. She was a fiery red head till her last breath.
She is survived by her sister, Tracy Abnet (Skip Abnet); children, Sarah Hanbury (Joseph Rogerson), Zachary Hanbury, and Graham Hanbury (Ella Hanbury); her niece, Sydney Abnet and nephew John Abnet; her grandchildren, Emileigh Hanbury, Zachary Hanbury, and Daniel Hanbury; and by her husband, Tom Rawlings. She is predeceased by her mother and father, Agnes Jeanne and Oscar Adkinson; her brother, Daniel Adkinson; and her beloved dog, Bella.
She was always a survivor and never a victim. She survived an abusive marriage, losing everything she owned in a tragic house fire and fought cancer twice. Kandy closed her eyes not giving up, but in acceptance of being with God. Kandy will be missed and will forever be cherished and loved by her friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at Highland United Methodist Church, 125 E. Westover Ave., Colonial Heights, VA, at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019.
"Blessed are those that mourn for they will be comforted." Matthew 5:4
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
