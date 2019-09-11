Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
KAREN KENNEDY WILKINS

KAREN KENNEDY WILKINS Obituary
Karen Kennedy Wilkins, 61, of Dinwiddie, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Hester and Christine Grissom Kennedy. Karen enjoyed NASCAR Racing, and spending time with her family and friends.

Karen is survived by her three daughters, Jennifer Wilson (Tim) of Dinwiddie, VA, Ashleigh Rodgers of Oil City, PA, and Brandi Lawson of Danville, VA; six grandchildren, Bethany Mendoza, Tyler Wilson, Belle Lawson, Jacob

Wilson, Savannah Rodgers, and Nathan Rodgers, Jr.; one sister, Brenda Vaughan of Petersburg; one brother, Kenneth Kennedy (Judy) of Midlothian; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Linda Cothron of Dinwiddie.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be donated to the , 1622 E. Parham Rd. Richmond, VA 23228. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
