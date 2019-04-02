Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Southlawn Memorial Park
1911 Birdsong Road
S. Prince George, VA
KAREN LEE EDWARDS Obituary
Karen Lee Edwards, 61, of Colonial Heights, went to be with the Lord after a long battle with multiple sclerosis, Sunday morning, March 31, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Robert H. and Nancy D. Edwards; sister, Sandra L. Edwards (Charles N. White); nephew, James R. Ivey (Tiffany); great-niece, Payton Ivey; great-nephew, Colton Ivey; aunt, Anne Dobson and many loving cousins.
Karen was a graduate of Atlantic Christian College. She loved to water ski and go fishing. She especially loved holidays and spending time with her family.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Graveside inurnment will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
