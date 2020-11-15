Mr. Karl M. Bowser, Sr., entered into eternal life on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born to Effie and Willie Bowser.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Otis Waller and Samuel Bowser.
Karl leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Denise Bowser; son, Karl Bowser, Jr.; stepson, Terry Gordon, Sr. (Audrey); grandson, Terry Jr.; great grandson, Terron; brothers, William Waller, and Leon Bowser of Philadelphia, PA, Calvin Bowser (Vera), Thomas Bowser, Jerry Bowser (Vickie), and Eddie Bowser (Janet); sisters, Virginia Bowser, Robinette Johnson, Joyce Ellis (James) and Gazelle Bowser; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Karl was known as a jack of all trades to all that knew him. He will be sadly missed.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 P.M., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.