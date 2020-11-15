1/1
KARL M. BOWSER SR.
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KARL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Karl M. Bowser, Sr., entered into eternal life on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born to Effie and Willie Bowser.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Otis Waller and Samuel Bowser.

Karl leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Denise Bowser; son, Karl Bowser, Jr.; stepson, Terry Gordon, Sr. (Audrey); grandson, Terry Jr.; great grandson, Terron; brothers, William Waller, and Leon Bowser of Philadelphia, PA, Calvin Bowser (Vera), Thomas Bowser, Jerry Bowser (Vickie), and Eddie Bowser (Janet); sisters, Virginia Bowser, Robinette Johnson, Joyce Ellis (James) and Gazelle Bowser; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Karl was known as a jack of all trades to all that knew him. He will be sadly missed.

Graveside service will be held 1:00 P.M., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com. Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
November 13, 2020
You are in good hands now Mitch...will miss that laugh and smile...Love Pink
November 12, 2020
My Uncle..... I love you forever more! Thank you for all that you’ve done! Until we meet again..... tell Grandpa,Grandma, Uncle Otis,Uncle Sammy and cousin Jennifer hello for the family. Keep a watch over us all!
Joyce (Peaches) Ellis
Family
November 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mitchell's passing. Please know that we are covering you in our prayers.
Elder Ruth Holman
November 9, 2020
To the family;
In these trying times, please know that others care. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
The Clifford E. Thompson Sr. Family
.
Clifford E & Margaret Thompson Sr.
Neighbor
November 9, 2020
Rip mitch
Krystle an carletha mora Mora
November 9, 2020
Liove you
Jennifer Baker
November 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Renee Wimberley
Brother
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved