Katherine Acree Watson, 94, of Petersburg, passed away on April 1st, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Meredith Epes Watson; siblings, Mary Ashby Giles, and Luther Smith Acree Jr. She is survived by her children, Ashby Camp Watson (Michael Bem), Meredith Hunter Watson (Carol), Elizabeth Kilbourne Krauss (Bil); grandchildren, Bobby, Leigh, Cory; 2 great-grandchildren; nieces, Laura Ashby Giles, and Harriotte Giles Robinson.
Mrs. Watson was born and lived her entire life in Petersburg. She was a charter member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She attended Peace Junior College in North Carolina and Longwood Teachers College in Farmville, Virginia. She also worked at Fort Lee during World War II and served on the Petersburg School Board.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 12th, at 1:00 p.m. in Blandford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Petersburg Home for Ladies Fellowship Fund, 311 S. Jefferson St., Petersburg, VA 23803; Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 Walnut Blvd. Petersburg, VA 23805; or the Foundation Fighting Blindness, 7168 Columbia Gateway Dr. Suite 100, Columbia MD 21046. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Petersburg Home for Ladies, for their outstanding care over the past years. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019