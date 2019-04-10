Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Blandford Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHERINE WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHERINE ACREE WATSON


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
KATHERINE ACREE WATSON Obituary
Katherine Acree Watson, 94, of Petersburg, passed away on April 1st, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Meredith Epes Watson; siblings, Mary Ashby Giles, and Luther Smith Acree Jr. She is survived by her children, Ashby Camp Watson (Michael Bem), Meredith Hunter Watson (Carol), Elizabeth Kilbourne Krauss (Bil); grandchildren, Bobby, Leigh, Cory; 2 great-grandchildren; nieces, Laura Ashby Giles, and Harriotte Giles Robinson.
Mrs. Watson was born and lived her entire life in Petersburg. She was a charter member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She attended Peace Junior College in North Carolina and Longwood Teachers College in Farmville, Virginia. She also worked at Fort Lee during World War II and served on the Petersburg School Board.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 12th, at 1:00 p.m. in Blandford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Petersburg Home for Ladies Fellowship Fund, 311 S. Jefferson St., Petersburg, VA 23803; Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 Walnut Blvd. Petersburg, VA 23805; or the Foundation Fighting Blindness, 7168 Columbia Gateway Dr. Suite 100, Columbia MD 21046. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Petersburg Home for Ladies, for their outstanding care over the past years. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now