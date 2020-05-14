|
Ms. Katherine Ann Evans, affectionately known as "Rennie," 60, of 1924 Burks Street, Petersburg, VA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was a member of Rocky Branch Baptist Church, Sutherland, VA. Katherine was employed at Fort Lee Army Base for many years and also at Mr. J's Club/Restaurant, both as a chef.
She was preceded in death by her son, Cory D. Dean; parents, Nelson Dean and Anna L. Dean; two brothers, James N. Dean and Junius L. Dean; one sister, Mable L. Dean; and one aunt, Catherine P. "Pinney" Velvet.
Katherine leaves to cherish her memories: a devoted daughter, Jamie R. Evans of Petersburg, VA; a devoted fiancé, Willie Calvin, Jr. of Petersburg, VA; two sisters, Julia A. West (Leonard) of Richmond, VA, and Mary L. King (James) of Stony Creek, VA; two brothers, Robert E. Dean of Ford, VA, and Thomas L. Dean of Petersburg, VA; two devoted aunts, Virginia Walker of Prince George, VA, and Earlene LaSane of Petersburg, VA; devoted cousin, Joyce Gareen of Petersburg, VA; two devoted friends, Rachel of Petersburg, VA, and Jean of Dinwiddie, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank all the doctor's and nurses of Southside Regional Medical Center and the staff of James River Hospice. A special thanks to Pastor Robinson who has always been by Rennie's side even when he wasn't feeling good himself. We would also like to thank the staff of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., for such kind words. We really appreciate your kindness during a difficult time.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, May 16, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. George W.C. Lyons, eulogist. The interment to follow at Rocky Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 14 to May 15, 2020