J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Memorial service
Friday, May 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Smyrna Baptist Church
18971 Carson Road
Dinwiddie, VA
View Map
KATHERINE ROSE YOUNG


1943 - 2020
KATHERINE ROSE YOUNG Obituary
Katherine Rose Young, 76, of Dinwiddie passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. Born October 22, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John William and Louise Boisseau Rose, and was also preceded in death by her childhood best friend and sister-in-law, Louise Berger. Katherine was a member of Crawford United Methodist Church, where she was Lay Leader, played the piano and organ, taught Sunday school and took on a large role in coordinating many church events. She graduated from Dinwiddie High School in 1962, graduated with an undergrad degree from James Madison University in 1966, and later received her Master's Degree in Education from Virginia State University. She spent her entire 54 year career as an educator and administrator for Dinwiddie County Public Schools. Most of her career was spent working with children in the gifted programs, making sure the children received the education she knew they deserved and helped get them placed into college to further their education. During her long career, she also worked as an Administrator for the Governor's School. She volunteered at the Dinwiddie Food Bank, was chairman of the Dinwiddie Social Services Advisory Board and was the "Head Elf" of the Dinwiddie Christmas Sharing Foundation. In 2018, she was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Dinwiddie County. She was also endowed the Katherine R. Young Music Award, given to elementary students who excel in music.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, William L. Young; son, Johnny Young and wife, Brenda; granddaughter, Kaylyn Young; and other extended family members and many friends.

A memorial service will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Smyrna Baptist Church, 18971 Carson Road, Dinwiddie, VA 23841, with Reverend Tom Lester officiating. Interment will be private. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christmas Sharing, Dinwiddie Food Bank or Crawford United Methodist Church. Donations to the can be sent to the charity or to 20401 Rainey Road, Dinwiddie, VA 23841. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 27 to May 28, 2020
