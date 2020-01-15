|
|
Kathleen Rinker White, 85, of Windsor, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1934, in Mt. Jackson, Virginia, to the late Elmer and Kathryn Rinker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Filmore White. Mrs. White volunteered at Matoaca Elementary School and Rohoic Elementary School, the Heritage Gardens in Hopewell, and Dinwiddie Health and Rehab Center, and was a member of Super Seniors. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda L. Harrup (Richard), Judy K. Lee, Deborah L. Key, Sherri R. Stone (Ray); stepchildren, Kathy J. Pennington, Barbara A. White, Gerald F. White, Donald W. White, and Philip C. White; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; grandanimals; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Rev. Joyce Harville officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation (askccf.org/donate) or to the ASPCA (aspca.org/donate). Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020