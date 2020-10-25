Kathryn Lee "Katie" Choate, 92, of Chester, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Tyler's Retreat. She was born July 22, 1928 to the late George Frank and Bessie Lee Evans Mullins, and was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Choate; and a daughter, Sharon Rackley.
Mrs. Choate is survived by a daughter, Katheryn Ford of South Carolina; son, Jay Aprahamian Jr. and wife, Starlette of North Carolina; grandchildren, Ronnie Bush and Tammy Slate both of Richmond; great-grandchildren, Stephen Bush, Kaitlyn Rivera, Melanie & Emily Slate; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
in Memory of Kathryn Choate.
