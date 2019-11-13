|
Services
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
Wake
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg,
VA
23803-4220
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Tabernacle Baptist Church
KATIE C. JOHNSON
1949 - 2019
Ms. Katie C. Johnson was born on November 2, 1949, in Gaito, WV, to the late King E. Chandler, and Alice "Alberta" Chandler. She departed this life to be with her Heavenly Father on November 4, 2019, in Richmond, VA. She was lovingly referred to as "Carol" by her family.
Katie lived in West Virginia until she was five years old. She relocated to Roanoke, VA, with her mother and stepfather, Leon "Sonny" Bonds. She was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church, and dedicated her life to Jesus Christ and was baptized on November 22, 1964, by Rev. C.H. Gill. She attended Roanoke City Public Schools, and was a proud graduate of Lucy Addison High School Class of 1968. After high school she studied English Literature at Hollins College, in Roanoke, VA, until she married and became a military spouse for close to twenty years.
As a military wife, she was essential in supporting the family mission and being an active support volunteer on the many military installations in which she lived from Georgia to Germany. Katie volunteered for the Red Cross in Georgia, Fort Lee, Virginia, and Germany. She was a member of The Protestant Women of the Chapel on Fort Lee Base. She was the treasurer for the Military Wives Club, Vice Mayor and Mayor of the Fort Lee Neighborhood Association, Girl Scout Leader in Kitzingen, Germany and Fort Lee, VA. She was very active as a Sports Team Mother and League Organizer, in those locations. Katie played "short stop" for the Championship Women's Softball League in Dexheim, Germany.
Katie settled in Chester, VA, after twenty years of service as a military spouse. She worked for Southland Corporation, and retired after 30 years of Service as a clerk and inventory specialist. She was very active in Chesterfield County, and a Volunteer for the Chesterfield County Black History Committee. She thought voting was essential and worked to register voters and as Registered Virginia Election Official for over 10 years. Her proudest political accomplishment was a volunteer for the 2008/2012 campaign for President Barack Obama.
She was an active member of the P.T.A. and a pound mother and grandmother of Thomas Dale Knights, and grandmother of L.C. Byrd Skyhawks in Chester. She a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Petersburg, Virginia, for over twenty years, and served as an active member until she fell ill. At Tabernacle, she was a part of the Women's Ministry, Adult Sunday School, and a part of the Bingo Ministry, which hosted activity bingo in nursing homes throughout the Tri-City Area.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Bonds; and brother, Neal Bonds.
Katie was a loving and fierce mother of three children, Shannon Chandler of Chester, VA, Robert Johnson, Jr. (Letitia), and Kisha Johnson of North Chesterfield, VA; six grandchildren, DeAndré Calloway of Charlotte, NC, Domonique Thompson, Anaja Brooks, Yaneek Johnson, Quashawn Brooks and Kishaun Brooks of North Chesterfield, VA; three great grandchildren, Dominique Thompson, Jr., Karson Lee Cooper of Chesterfield and Kali Thompson of Henrico, VA. Katie was the eldest of nine children and is survived by her mother, Alice Alberta Bonds; sisters, Shirley Chandler, Pearl Chandler, and Sonja Chapman; brothers, Charles Leon Bonds (Lorraine), Barry Bonds (DeAnna) of Roanoke, VA, and David Bonds (Glenda) of Apple Valley, CA; aunts, Esther Jones (George) of Long Island, Ny, Mary Brower (Norman) of Washington, DC, Hattie Webb (Garrett) of Gary, IN; uncles, Hervey and Harvey Davis of Roanoke, VA, and Claudio Chandler (Carol) of Gary, IN; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends throughout this country and world.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, eulogist.
A wake will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019