Tuesday afternoon on the 31st of March 2020, the angels came and took, "Miss Katie" on home to be with her Lord and her one and only true love, Roosevelt while she slept in her favorite chair.
Deaconess Katie Granderson Mayes was born on December 20, 1931, to the late Issac and Carrie Washington Granderson. She was a native of Sussex County where she received her formal education.
If a smile was a symbol of wealth, Deaconess Katie Mayes would be a billionaire. She had a beautiful and loving heart that was open to all she knew and wanted to know. She would often be heard saying, "Don't worry 'bout nothin', pray 'bout everything."
Deaconess Mayes was a dedicated member of Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church where she served as a deaconess and a member of The Sanctuary Choir. She always kept her second family, the caring members at Rising Mount Zion Church and Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Petersburg, in prayerful contact through Jesus Christ.
Deaconess Katie Mayes was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Deacon George R. Mayes, Sr. and six loving siblings, Randolph, Cleveland, Glover, Vivian, Alease, and Diane.
"Miss Katie" as she was affectionately called leaves to cherish her memories: seven devoted and loving children, Carrie Stewart (Henry), Rev. George R. Mayes, Jr. (Carolyn), William Jeffrey Mayes (Rosemary), Rev. Mary Ann Gurley (Rev. Alvin), and Peggy White, all of Petersburg, VA, Patricia Fells (Boyette) of Prince George, VA, and James Thomas Mayes (Ruby) of Triangle, VA; fourteen grandchildren, Amy (Trent), Sonja, Enrico, Terrelle, Kenya, Henry Jr. (Kimisha), Rolan (Jameka), Telèea (Emmanuel), Ewonderlyn (Lloyd), Shantoria (Rafeal), Kendrick, Justin, Keith (Monique), and Charity; twenty great grandchildren; five loving sisters and brothers, Jeraldine Dillard, Ethel Williams, Langston Granderson (Evelyn), and James Granderson (Mary), all of Petersburg, VA, and George Hunt of Newport News, VA; three loving sisters-in-law, Marion Mayes of Philadelphia, PA, Mattie Hinton (McKinley) of Richmond, VA, and Shirley Mayes of Patterson, NJ. Also left to remember her love and kindness, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends as well as devoted neighbors: Deaconess Laura Chambliss, Uncle Ben and Dottie.
Services will be private.
Viewing for Deaconess Mayes will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the funeral establishment.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020