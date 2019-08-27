Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATIE POTTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATIE MAY POTTS


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATIE MAY POTTS Obituary
Katie May Potts, 83, of Colonial Heights, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born February 19, 1936, to the late Rommie and Iola Twisdale Rawlings. Katie is survived by her husband, James Allan "Jimmy" Potts; brother, Gilbert Lee "Buddy" Rawlings; sister, Laura Poarch; sister-in-law, Pearl McGill; and many nieces and nephews.

She was an active member of Highland United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Petersburg/Colonial Heights SPCA. Condolences and memories can be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now