Katie May Potts, 83, of Colonial Heights, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born February 19, 1936, to the late Rommie and Iola Twisdale Rawlings. Katie is survived by her husband, James Allan "Jimmy" Potts; brother, Gilbert Lee "Buddy" Rawlings; sister, Laura Poarch; sister-in-law, Pearl McGill; and many nieces and nephews.
She was an active member of Highland United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Petersburg/Colonial Heights SPCA. Condolences and memories can be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019