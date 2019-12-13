|
|
Katrinia "Kat" N. Sherriff, 56, of Hopewell went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Born February 12, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Evelyn S. Bouchard. As a former member of Temple Baptist Church in Chester, she dedicated her life to serving God, was very active in church and was very involved with the children as a leader in youth groups. Katrinia had an extraordinarily generous heart and went out of her way to make those around her smile. She loved the outdoors, particularly scuba diving when she could and enjoyed working with plants as she had the greenest of thumbs. Katrinia worked as a registered nurse at McGuire Veterans Hospital for the past 30 years.
She is survived by her father, Patrick Bouchard of Hopewell; brother, A.J. Bouchard (Jennifer) of Chester; sister, Polly Ann Hosey of Hopewell; nieces and nephews, Alexis, Andrew and Jacquelyn Bouchard and Amy and Heather Hosey and great nephew, Luke Cummings.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Interment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park, Chester. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday night, December 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 13, 2019