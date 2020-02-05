|
Mrs. Keisha Hopkins Meredith, 44, of 3542 Maurer Court, South Chesterfield, departed this life Sunday morning, February 2, 2020, at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC.
A celebration of life service for Mrs. Keisha Hopkins Meredith will be held 12 Noon Monday at the Olive Branch Baptist Church Dinwiddie, VA.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 5, 2020