The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
For more information about
KEISHA MEREDITH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Olive Branch Baptist Church
Dinwiddie, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KEISHA MEREDITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEISHA H. MEREDITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEISHA H. MEREDITH Obituary
Mrs. Keisha Hopkins Meredith, 44, of 3542 Maurer Court, South Chesterfield, departed this life Sunday morning, February 2, 2020, at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC.
A celebration of life service for Mrs. Keisha Hopkins Meredith will be held 12 Noon Monday at the Olive Branch Baptist Church Dinwiddie, VA.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEISHA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Download Now