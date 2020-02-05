The Progress-Index Obituaries
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home
KEISHA MEREDITH
KEISHA HOPKINS MEREDITH


1975 - 2020
KEISHA HOPKINS MEREDITH Obituary
On Sunday, February 2, 2020, God quietly and peacefully reclaimed his own, Mrs. Keisha Hopkins Meredith (44). Keisha was surrounded by her family as she entered eternal rest at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC. Keisha was born on April 22, 1975, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to the late Earnest Hopkins and Kim Hopkins.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Kimmie Washington; and her nephew, Alonzo Mills, Jr.
At an early age, she accepted Christ. She became a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, VA, September 17, 2006. She graduated from Petersburg High School and went on to attend John Tyler Community College where she received an associate degree in information technology. She later attended Saint Leo University where she received a bachelor's degree in business administration. She was employed at Parallon HCA Hospitals before her illness prohibited her from working.
Keisha leaves to cherish her sweet and precious memories: her loving husband, James C. Meredith, Jr. of Chesterfield, VA; a loving daughter, Kiara A. Hargraves(Jalyn) of Chesterfield, VA; a loving son, James C. Meredith, III of Chesterfield, VA; her mother, Kim K. Hopkins(Christopher) of Chesterfield, VA; her father, Danny Doughty (Julie) of Lacey, WA; five brothers, Kimo Barnes(Melanie), Lani Doughty(Trisha), Dana Doughty, Harrison Louis(Naia), and Chanz Doughty; grandson, Kalei'o Morgan; mother-in-law, Charlotte Meredith(Calvin); two sisters-in-law, Charlene Wyche(Clarence) and Latedra Fulton(Morice); brother-in-law, Antonio Meredith(Marianne); and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She leaves many special devoted friends to include: Zander, Latoya, Kevin, Clanita, Korey, Shenika, Anita, and Nina as well as other friends too numerous to mention.
A public viewing will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12 noon Monday, February 10, 2020, at Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA.
At the families' request, those attendants of the service please wear a hint of red.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
