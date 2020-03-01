|
U.S. Army SFC Keith B. Coleman, 50, of Tobyhanna, PA, passed away on Friday, February 20, 2020.
Keith was born December 11, 1969, in Petersburg, Virginia. He was the son of former Petersburg City Council member David Ray Coleman and the late Rosa Lee Coleman.
Keith was a 1988 graduate of Petersburg High School. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served 24 years including service in Iraq. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
In addition to his father, David Ray Coleman, Keith leaves to cherish his memory: his devoted wife, Karen; sons, Riley Washington of Tobyhanna, PA, and Devonte Zimmerman of Germany; daughters, Maya Washington of Tobyhanna, PA, and Michelle Zimmerman of Germany; brother, Kelvin Coleman (Tracey) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; a grandmother, Mary E. Jones of Colonial Heights; in-laws, Wayne Archibald of New Hampshire, Peter and Wanda Cass of Florida; aunts, Doris L. Coleman and Ernestine Newsome of Petersburg; uncles, Arthur H. Coleman of Richmond, James E. Coleman of Ettrick, Robert E. Coleman, Rev. John W. Coleman and Collie Goode of Petersburg. Keith also leaves to cherish his memory, other relatives, co-workers and friends.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held honoring SFC Coleman at the Tobyhanna Army Depot (PA) Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at The First Baptist Church, 236 Harrison Street, Petersburg,
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 1, 2020