Mr. Keith M. Thomas, affectionately known as "Keyman", departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born on April 10, 1964 to John Thomas and Doris Shanes. He was also raised by Melinda "Peeping Tom" and Bertha Mays.
He enjoyed music and he had his own production company, "KeyLife Productions", where he recorded his own original songs.
Keith leaves to cherish his precious memories: a loving and devoted wife, Lenora Thomas; four children, Keenisha Tucker (Artil), Keith Tucker (Cheyenne), Keenora Thomas and Ladoris Thomas; children he raised and loved as his own, Monzell "Leta Boo" Tucker, Boo Tucker, Emerson Cobb (Shawn), Tyrika Cobb (Junnie), and Sylvia Cobb; grandchildren his heart, Ty'Kail McKinnie (Cizzle), Keith Tucker, Jr. (Jizzie), Keith Tucker III; Zaniyah "Pooda Pooh" Tucker; Loyalti Cobb, J'Arrie Bates, Kyshon Carson, Akerra Tucker, Aaliyah Cobb, Janiyah Cobb and Camari Armstrong; sisters, Pamela Thomas, Sharon Branch, Shameka Roberts, Erica "Frog" Roberts, Doris Scott Dunn (Terry), Wanda Goode, Antionette Clark, and Yolanda Scott (Roney); brothers, Terry Lee Thomas (Jackie), Harold Thomas, John Thomas III, Dennis Thomas, Micheal Roberts, Derrick Roberts, and David Roberts (Teona); aunts, Alma Kemper of South Chesterfield, VA, Virginia King of Wakefield, NC, Deloris Goode of Chester, VA, and Elva Thorpe of Matoaca, VA; devoted friends better known to him as his 'family', Barbara Jean Tucker, Nancy Johnson, Dondelprico Ruffin, Clyde Jones, Rose Branch, Damion Ruffin, Sr., Delveccio Ruffin, Delqukis Ruffin, Archie Boi, and Pedro Dunn; and a host of nieces, and nephews who all loved their "Uncle Keyman", among them devoted Tweet Branch, Terry "TL" Goode, Crystal and Crysell Wyche, Kathy Goode, Ricky and Donell Thomas and Tonya.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, July 3, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Thomas Family Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.