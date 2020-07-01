KEITH M. THOMAS
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KEITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Keith M. Thomas, affectionately known as "Keyman", departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born on April 10, 1964 to John Thomas and Doris Shanes. He was also raised by Melinda "Peeping Tom" and Bertha Mays.

He enjoyed music and he had his own production company, "KeyLife Productions", where he recorded his own original songs.

Keith leaves to cherish his precious memories: a loving and devoted wife, Lenora Thomas; four children, Keenisha Tucker (Artil), Keith Tucker (Cheyenne), Keenora Thomas and Ladoris Thomas; children he raised and loved as his own, Monzell "Leta Boo" Tucker, Boo Tucker, Emerson Cobb (Shawn), Tyrika Cobb (Junnie), and Sylvia Cobb; grandchildren his heart, Ty'Kail McKinnie (Cizzle), Keith Tucker, Jr. (Jizzie), Keith Tucker III; Zaniyah "Pooda Pooh" Tucker; Loyalti Cobb, J'Arrie Bates, Kyshon Carson, Akerra Tucker, Aaliyah Cobb, Janiyah Cobb and Camari Armstrong; sisters, Pamela Thomas, Sharon Branch, Shameka Roberts, Erica "Frog" Roberts, Doris Scott Dunn (Terry), Wanda Goode, Antionette Clark, and Yolanda Scott (Roney); brothers, Terry Lee Thomas (Jackie), Harold Thomas, John Thomas III, Dennis Thomas, Micheal Roberts, Derrick Roberts, and David Roberts (Teona); aunts, Alma Kemper of South Chesterfield, VA, Virginia King of Wakefield, NC, Deloris Goode of Chester, VA, and Elva Thorpe of Matoaca, VA; devoted friends better known to him as his 'family', Barbara Jean Tucker, Nancy Johnson, Dondelprico Ruffin, Clyde Jones, Rose Branch, Damion Ruffin, Sr., Delveccio Ruffin, Delqukis Ruffin, Archie Boi, and Pedro Dunn; and a host of nieces, and nephews who all loved their "Uncle Keyman", among them devoted Tweet Branch, Terry "TL" Goode, Crystal and Crysell Wyche, Kathy Goode, Ricky and Donell Thomas and Tonya.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, July 3, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Thomas Family Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Interment
Thomas Family Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
June 30, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. We are praying for your family
Kimberly Goode
Friend
June 30, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Brenda Graves Cochran
Friend
June 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Robert Walker Sr.
Acquaintance
June 27, 2020
I did not know that you were going to leave this girl I just wanted to let you know that I love you continue to rest in peace 3 song
Latoya Mason
Friend
June 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sherry Garnett
Friend
June 27, 2020
I truly admired you for the person you were .our loss is heaven's gain.
Renee Washington
Friend
June 27, 2020
Im going to miss my waterfront friend And my brother Lamont best friend and my family friend we all ways say we family Im sending my prayers and condolences to the family of the late Keith M.Keyman Thomas
Cassandra Rawlings
Family
June 25, 2020
To my brother who I love dearly you will be missed so much.we will be alright knowing you watching over us until me meet again know we will be alright.
Quinton Dunn
Brother
June 25, 2020
You will be miss.
Frances Garnett
Friend
June 25, 2020
Home Boy this caught me off gaud. You are free now man. Keep singing. You will be missed.
Michael Taylor
Friend
June 24, 2020
Genice Griffin
Friend
June 23, 2020
I didnt want to believe this when I heard the news. I called to joke with you like I always do, then got the news Im sorry we didnt chill sooner. Im gonna miss you so much!!!! Heaven gained a handsome angel yesterday with a beautiful voice!!!!! Fly high my friend and sing your heart out up there Dont flex all them muscles at once my guy, until we meet again!!! R.I.P.
Deedee Banks
Friend
June 23, 2020
My condolences and prayers goes out to the family. Keyman will truly be missed. His smile joking ,laughing.I will always remember the good times we had. May God be with the family at this time of need.
Cynthia Warren
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved