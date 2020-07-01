I didnt want to believe this when I heard the news. I called to joke with you like I always do, then got the news Im sorry we didnt chill sooner. Im gonna miss you so much!!!! Heaven gained a handsome angel yesterday with a beautiful voice!!!!! Fly high my friend and sing your heart out up there Dont flex all them muscles at once my guy, until we meet again!!! R.I.P.

Deedee Banks

Friend