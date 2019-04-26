Keith Nathaniel Fullwood, 59, who resided at 7530 Bull Hill Road in Prince George VA, transitioned home on Friday, April 19, 2019.



Keith was born on May 6, 1959, in Wakefield, VA, to the late Annie Thelma Langford Fullwood (Wakefield) and the late James Boone (Suffolk). At an early age, he accepted Christ into his life at Pocahontas Temple Baptist Church.



Keith attended Sussex County School until he moved to New York. While in New York, he graduated from Forest Hills High School. Soon after, he served this country proudly in the US Air Force in 1981 and was honorably discharged in 1986. Keith also served his community as an umpire with USSSA Baseball for the past 14 years.



Keith was preceded into death by his brother, Floyd (Langford) Fullwood.



Keith leaves to mourn: His two sons: Christopher Shaw and Ronmel Gilbert of NY; daughter-in-law, Daynese Ford; his brother, Neil D. Fullwood of Virginia Beach, VA; sister-in-law, Patricia Fullwood; stepfather, Frank Fullwood; aunts: Gladys Hamlin, Catherine Norton and Alfreda Langford; stepdaughters, Shawntae and Winter Bailey, Grandchildren: Christopher Arthur Nathaniel Shaw of NY, Sean Davis and Chyna Bailey of Colonial Heights VA; longtime devoted companion, Faye Bailey; cousins: Calvin Langford (Ardee), Carlton Langford and Janet Gray-Stith; niece: Taineka Richardson (Anthony); nephew: Terrell Fullwood (Angel); and a host of dear family and friends.



Funeral services for Keith Fullwood will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home.



Burial with military honors will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA 23434.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff - Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.



Family/friends may view/sign guestbook at www.johnsonservices.us. Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019