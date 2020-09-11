Mr. Keith Raynard Mason of 843 Miller Street, Petersburg, VA, entered into eternal life on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born on December 28, 1961 to the late Grace B. Dabney and James Davis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Erica Wallace Mason; mother, Gracie Dabney; and his siblings, Andre, Kini, Daryl, Michael, Gidget and Danette.
Keith was a fun-loving guy. He enjoyed watching his favorite football team the Washington Redskins and he had the pleasure of attending a game before he passed. Keith loved his family. His four daughters and his bundles of joy are his wonderful grandchildren.
At the age of eight he encountered a tragic accident that broke nearly every bone in his body, a house fire in Washington, DC, that destroyed his childhood by taking away all five of his brothers and sister. He survived but lived with this in his heart throughout the remainder of his life. Although we couldn't take his hurt away we showered him with a special kind of love that always kept a beautiful smile on his face.
Keith loved playing Chess, cards, doing crossword puzzles, fishing, watching westerns and action movies.
He will truly be missed by us all but we know he's rejoicing on the other side with the reunion of his mother and siblings.
Keith leaves to cherish his precious memories: four loving daughters, Kini Kersey, Samolia Mason, Gidget Mason and Nakeisha Mason all of Petersburg, VA; six other children that he raised and loved as his own, January, Wood, Justin, Sade, Tabby and Mister; thirteen precious grandchildren, Lamont, Allayna, Alayzah, MiAngel, Rahzel, Rahziyah, Taylor, Semaj, Zyire, Diego, Monte Jr., Kendall, and Anastasia; one sister, Joyce Malone of Dinwiddie, VA; two aunts, one devoted Thomasine Mason of Petersburg, VA and Jackie Bufford of Maryland; two devoted uncles, Clifton Mason and Heath Mason both of Petersburg, VA; mother-in-law, Elsie James of Petersburg, VA; brother-in-law, Remus James of Chesterfield, VA; devoted cousins that he considered to be his brothers and sisters, Plucie, Meedy, Shawn, Carol, Meka, Twinkie, Eric, Chris, Monta, Andre, Kristie, and Vernon Jr.; devoted friends, Cecilia Kelly, Neenie Ampey, Lil Larry (Squirrel), Mike E, Linwood, Sweet Thang, and Relly; and a host of other family and friends.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, September 14, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
