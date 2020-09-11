On behalf of my brothers, Walter and Jonathan, and myself/Tina Wilson (formerly of Farmer Street two houses from the Masons who lived in the brown brick building beside Mr. R. B. Hines), we extend our heartfelt prayers, sympathies and condolences to the Masons. Keith was cool, debonair, sharp as a tack when he’d dress up, always smiling and making folk laugh. We think of Keith, Yum Yum, Tootie, Thomasine, Ms. Dorothy, Gracie, Cliff as well as others when we reminisce about our days on Farmer Street. Family, be strong and grow in unity, harmony and love! Praying for peace that surpasses all understanding. RIP Keith!

