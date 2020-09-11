1/1
KEITH RAYNARD MASON
1961 - 2020
Mr. Keith Raynard Mason of 843 Miller Street, Petersburg, VA, entered into eternal life on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born on December 28, 1961 to the late Grace B. Dabney and James Davis.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Erica Wallace Mason; mother, Gracie Dabney; and his siblings, Andre, Kini, Daryl, Michael, Gidget and Danette.

Keith was a fun-loving guy. He enjoyed watching his favorite football team the Washington Redskins and he had the pleasure of attending a game before he passed. Keith loved his family. His four daughters and his bundles of joy are his wonderful grandchildren.

At the age of eight he encountered a tragic accident that broke nearly every bone in his body, a house fire in Washington, DC, that destroyed his childhood by taking away all five of his brothers and sister. He survived but lived with this in his heart throughout the remainder of his life. Although we couldn't take his hurt away we showered him with a special kind of love that always kept a beautiful smile on his face.

Keith loved playing Chess, cards, doing crossword puzzles, fishing, watching westerns and action movies.

He will truly be missed by us all but we know he's rejoicing on the other side with the reunion of his mother and siblings.

Keith leaves to cherish his precious memories: four loving daughters, Kini Kersey, Samolia Mason, Gidget Mason and Nakeisha Mason all of Petersburg, VA; six other children that he raised and loved as his own, January, Wood, Justin, Sade, Tabby and Mister; thirteen precious grandchildren, Lamont, Allayna, Alayzah, MiAngel, Rahzel, Rahziyah, Taylor, Semaj, Zyire, Diego, Monte Jr., Kendall, and Anastasia; one sister, Joyce Malone of Dinwiddie, VA; two aunts, one devoted Thomasine Mason of Petersburg, VA and Jackie Bufford of Maryland; two devoted uncles, Clifton Mason and Heath Mason both of Petersburg, VA; mother-in-law, Elsie James of Petersburg, VA; brother-in-law, Remus James of Chesterfield, VA; devoted cousins that he considered to be his brothers and sisters, Plucie, Meedy, Shawn, Carol, Meka, Twinkie, Eric, Chris, Monta, Andre, Kristie, and Vernon Jr.; devoted friends, Cecilia Kelly, Neenie Ampey, Lil Larry (Squirrel), Mike E, Linwood, Sweet Thang, and Relly; and a host of other family and friends.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, September 14, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
Heaven has another angel! Always in my heart bro!
Penny Lyons
September 10, 2020
Joyce & Cliff, and all family,
We are so sorry for the loss of your brother and loved one. We pray you will know the comfort that can only come from our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.
With Sympathy & Sincere Caring,
Bruce & Rachel Campbell
Rachel Campbell
Friend
September 9, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sherry Garnett
Friend
September 9, 2020
Praying For this Family.
Beverly LOVE
Classmate
September 9, 2020
On behalf of my brothers, Walter and Jonathan, and myself/Tina Wilson (formerly of Farmer Street two houses from the Masons who lived in the brown brick building beside Mr. R. B. Hines), we extend our heartfelt prayers, sympathies and condolences to the Masons. Keith was cool, debonair, sharp as a tack when he’d dress up, always smiling and making folk laugh. We think of Keith, Yum Yum, Tootie, Thomasine, Ms. Dorothy, Gracie, Cliff as well as others when we reminisce about our days on Farmer Street. Family, be strong and grow in unity, harmony and love! Praying for peace that surpasses all understanding. RIP Keith!
Tina Wilson
Acquaintance
September 7, 2020
Love you cousin Keith, you will be truly missed. Rest Easy and In Peace
Linda Booker
Family
September 5, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Fay Reed- Jones
Family
