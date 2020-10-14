1/1
KELVIN GLENDELL HALL
1963 - 2020
Mr. Kelvin Glendell Hall, 57, of Hopewell, Virginia, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Saturday evening, October 10, 2020 at the John Randolph Medical Center. He was born February 19, 1963 to the late Mack Edward and the late Ada Walker Hall in Dinwiddie County. He received his early education in the Dinwiddie County Public School System and was a graduate of the Class of 1982. He is also a graduate of the John Tyler Community College with a Degree in Electric Engineering. He was a former employee of Argos Utilities/Richardson and Wayland, Virginia State University, Reynolds Metal (Kaiser), and Dean McCray Electric.

He was a member of the Mount Zion Baptist Church, Ford, Virginia. He faithfully served the United States Army, and was honorably discharged.

Kelvin enjoyed his family, and possessed a special love for his "sugar britches", his darling wife Wanda. He also had a special love for children, Melody was his heart. He was an avid New York Giants and Chicago Cubs fan. He loved to have a good time, to include dancing and traveling to the Casino, and was the master Griller. He also loved playing Spades, and Horseshoes. At any function, he was the life of the party, and enjoyed immensely staying in 5 star hotels , and yes ordering room service. He was the Coach of a Co-Ed Softball Team. He was a fashionable kind of gentleman, and had to have his hat, shirt and shoes matching. Kelvin has left an indelible mark on the lives of everyone who loved him dearly. His spirit will remain in our lives forever.

He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving wife of 33 years, Wanda Hall; mother-in-law, Virgie Bland; sisters, Alma Carter, Evangelist Joe Bailey (Rev. Alex) , Maxine Hall, Marquette Brewer, and Renee Yates; brothers, Donel Hall, a devoted sister- in-law, Lisa Hall, Bobby Hall (Carrie), Wendell Hall (Keisha), Wayne Hall (Samantha), and John Hall; sisters-in-law, Debra Talley (Allen), and Patricia Yates; daughter, Kenay Burgess; grandchildren, Kode Jones, Melody Johnson, and Christopher Johnson, Jr.; god children, Christopher Branch, Jr., Jayden Branch, Aniyah Prosise, Terri Williams, and Tiara Street; other children that were blessed to be in his life, Zerecia Simmons, Nicole Simmons, Leletha Hicks, Arika Gilliam, William Taylor, Jr., Karma Cofield, and Brandi Harper; one uncle, Sidney Hall; two aunts, Lilly Hall and Betty Seay; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to acknowledge the ICU staff and Doctors of the John Randolph Medical Center for the exceptional care they gave our beloved Kelvin.

A service celebrating his Life will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the graveside at Rocky Mount Baptist Church, McKenney, with the Rev. Dr. Joseph B. Fields, Jr., officiating. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, where the family will also receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
OCT
16
Service
11:00 AM
graveside at Rocky Mount Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
October 13, 2020
My condolences are extended to the family. My prayer is that God will grant you comfort, peace, and strength now and the days ahead.
Robin Ellis
October 13, 2020
Wanda, my condolences and prayers to you. Stay strong.
Ruth Jones
Family
October 13, 2020
My deepest condolences to you and the family, May God give you comfort and strength in your time of sorrow.
Marion Haskins
Family
October 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Theresa Fulgham
Friend
October 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Angelique S. Gilliam
October 13, 2020
Miss Wanda I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your husband. My condolences and prayers to you and your entire family.
Tanya Harris (VSU)
Coworker
October 13, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Kelvin was a great man and he will truly be missed. I will continue to keep you all in my thoughts and prayers. I pray that you all experience grace and comfort through these hard times.
Matt Lowman
Friend
October 12, 2020
My Condolences and, Prayers are reaching out to the Hall Family & Friends, may he find peace in the arms of the Lord.
Rose Colson
Family
October 12, 2020
May God strengthen Kel's family and friends. He will truly be missed. We loved being in his company and his laugh was infectious. We love you Wanda and praying God peace covers you.
Florence Smallwood
Friend
October 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Tracey Gilliam
Friend
