KEN FLOWERS
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
KEN ANTONIO FLOWERS Obituary
Mr. Ken Antonio Flowers, affectionately known as "Tony" the apple of our eye, left us, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, after giving us 52 years of joy. He was born on August 22, 1966.
Tony was a very talented and professional barber, combining his artistic ability with his skills as a barber.
Tony's family are: his mother, Nancy Flowers; father, Roger Henry; sister, Rana Flowers; grandmother, Virginia Flowers; three sons, Kentrell, Richard and Tyree; and a host of aunts, uncles,cousins, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Tony's life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Chapel of the J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Sylvia Tucker and the Rev. Eugene Henry, officiating.
The family and friends are asked to assemble 12:30 p.m. the day of the service at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 11, 2019
