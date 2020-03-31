|
Mr. Kendrick Elton Choice also known as "Kenny" or "1 Choice" peacefully answered the Master's call on Thursday evening, March 26, 2020, at Vibra Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. Kenny was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on March 5, 1965, to Deacon Fred D. Choice, Jr. and the late Mrs. Joyce LaJean Cameron Choice. Kenny was baptized and became a member of Zion Baptist Church, Petersburg, under the pastorate of Rev. Dr. Andrew White, Sr. He was a graduate of Matoaca High School, Class of 1984 and soon after he joined the military. Kenny was a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard. He was also a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) having worked at Walnut Hill Nursing Facility as well as Southside Virginia Training School. Kenny retired on disability in September 2015 from Metl-Span-Blue Scope Steel after 15 years of dedicated service. Kenny was an avid fisherman and whenever he had the opportunity, he could always be found with a rod in various bodies of water. He enjoyed many fishing trips with his dad. 2 Timothy 4:7
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mr. Fred D Choice, Sr. and Mrs. Louise Choice; maternal grandparents, Mr. Frank Cameron and Mrs. Clairette Cameron. He was also preceded in death by two uncles, Mr. Travis Choice and Mr. Richard Cameron; and two aunts, Mrs. Ruth Choice Bagley and Mrs. Annie Cameron Fulbright; as well as his mother and father-in-law, Mr. William E. Weaver, Jr. and Mrs. Pearline Flowers Weaver; and brother-in-law, Mr. Wayne E. Weaver.
Kenny is survived by his loving and caring wife of almost 27 years, Sharon Weaver-Choice; beautiful and loving daughter, Kendra LaPearl Choice and loving son, Derion Choice, all of Chester; his loving and devoted father, Deacon Fred D. Choice, Jr. of South Chesterfield; one loving brother, Mr. Quincy D. Choice of Midlothian; uncles, Mr. Norris Choice (Dottie) of California, Mr. James Cameron (Linda), and Mr. Paul Anthony Cameron (Michelle) of Houston, TX; and aunts, Ms. Alice Cameron, Mrs. Claire Vivian Cameron Hutchings (John) of Longview, TX, Mrs. Dena Cameron Palmer (Charles) of Overton, TX, and Mrs. Patsy Cameron Brown (Urah) of Lee's Summit, MO; brother-in-law, Mr. Bernard A. Flowers, Jr. (Connie) of South Chesterfield; and uncles-in-law, Mr. Stith Flowers, Sr. of South Chesterfield and Mr. Carlton Parker of Stony Creek; and an aunt-in-law, Pastor Catherine Parker; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention.
Kenny loved his family and demonstrated it in his own way. He is loved and will be missed by his family and friends. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
A public viewing for Mr. Kendrick Elton Choice will be held on Thursday from 10 AM-8 PM at the Petersburg Chapel – Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, and a private service will be held on Friday. Interment will be held at Southlawn Memorial Park.
