Service for Mr. Kenneth Brown, age 45, of 317 South West Street, Petersburg, Virginia, who departed his life at Southside Regional Medical Center, will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, Virginia. Rev. Dr. Antoino A. Tucker, Sr., officiating. Public viewing will be held 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019. Please submit online condolencs to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 18, 2019