The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH BROWN Obituary
Service for Mr. Kenneth Brown, age 45, of 317 South West Street, Petersburg, Virginia, who departed his life at Southside Regional Medical Center, will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, Virginia. Rev. Dr. Antoino A. Tucker, Sr., officiating. Public viewing will be held 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019. Please submit online condolencs to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
Download Now