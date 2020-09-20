1/1
KENNETH D. PARKER
Kenneth Doyle Parker, Jr. (RET. SFC), 76, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Born in Kingsville, TX, he was the son of the late Kinnith Doyle Parker and Frieda Pohlmeyer Parker. He is survived by his wife, Saisamorn Parker; daughters, Kanitha Seguin (Jim), Frieda Settles (Michael), and Mary LaValley (Todd); grandchildren, Kaylin Stoyle, Lauren Stoyle, Matthew Reid, Megan LaValley, Madison LaValley, and Josiah Seguin; and sister, Doylene Parker Fancher (Justin). Kenneth Parker proudly served in the U.S. Army, retiring as SFC after 20 years of service. He was a Vietnam Veteran and a Gold Legacy Life Member of VFW Post 637, and a member of American Legion Post 146 Hopewell, VA. He enjoyed hosting cookouts and barbequing whenever possible. Most of all he loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia, VA 23002. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
