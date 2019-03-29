|
|
On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, Kenneth E. Roy, "Kenny," also known to the Blandford Community as "Barry White," of Highland Springs, VA; entered into eternal rest after a short period of declining health.
He was born on February 21, 1959, to Mr. Alfred and Mrs. Lucille Roy of Petersburg, VA. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; two siblings, Carol Ann Roy, Ronald W. Roy; and his beloved aunt, Lottie Walker. Kenny grew up in Blandford where he was surrounded by love and community.
He received his early education in the Petersburg School System. His desired career interest as a chef transitioned him to many opportunities in Petersburg, Chesterfield and Richmond, VA. Throughout his career he enjoyed and delighted many people with his exceptional culinary skills. He was a very compassionate person who loved to gather with his family and friends. The absence of his presence leaves a tremendous void which will be forever missed.
Kenny leaves to cherish his memory: four loving children, three daughters, most devoted, Denetra Pride (Daryl), Sade Garrett and Kamisha Roy, all of Petersburg; and a son, Justin Roy of Petersburg; a devoted and loving companion, Terrie Hamilton of Highland Springs; three brothers, Alfred B. Roy (Rosezelia) and Jerry S. Roy (Brenda), both of Petersburg, and Reginald K. Roy (Michelle) of Jacksonville, NC; grandchildren, Koran Turner, Aaron Garrett, Aailyah Siscoe, Aanyia Siscoe, Aayanna Siscoe and Jadius Roy, all of Petersburg; great grandchild, Jayce Turner of Petersburg; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, among them a devoted cousin, Edward Walker; and a loving and dedicated niece, Amanda Roy-Bostic.
The children and grandchildren of Terrie Hamilton; Edward McCorkle, Eva Hamilton-McCorkle and Kayloni McCorkle held a very special place in Kenny's heart as well as the rest of her family. They loved and embraced him as their own. There are so many that will fondly remember Kenny.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019